Lazio coach Baroni: We took a step forward with victory at Ajax

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was happy after their win at Ajax on Thursday night.

Lazio won their Europa League tie 3-1, with Pedro, Loum Tchaouna and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scoring for the visitors.

Baroni later said, "Today was a good step forward, it's not yet a decisive step but we're happy. As I said, these are great matches, the lads have earned them and we want to raise the level of performance in matches like this.

"Congratulations to the team, I liked how they interpreted the match. From this evening we have to recover and then we have a few days to prepare for the next match.

"The team must never be afraid, we were playing against an important team, that has a game, we went to get them. We played an aggressive game, now I want to help the boys recover well because on Monday we have to be ready.

"I'm happy for all the guys, even the substitutions of Dia and Pellegrini are not failures but I saw that there was a need to change something. The team doesn't surprise me, they know very well what they have to do on the pitch, we were going to concede goals here, in fact in my opinion we missed the ball three or four times to close the game even at 1-0, we could have been more lucid in the transition."