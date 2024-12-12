Pedro delighted with Lazio win at Ajax: We're a great team, but Scudetto...?

Pedro was delighted with his role in Lazio's 3-1 win against Europa League opponents Ajax.

Pedro, Loum Tchaouna and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru struck the goals for the visitors.

Afterwards, veteran attacker Pedro said: "We are first, there are two games left and we want to finish in the best possible way. Today another very important performance, in a complicated stadium against a beautiful team.

"We suffered a bit, they created good chances but in the end we controlled well. We played a good game, a good victory and this is the most important thing.

"In my opinion, yes (we're a great team). It's true, we can grow even more, our goal must be to always play in the Champions League. The team is growing a lot, the boys are playing well. Many players, who are very young now, could be even more important in the future. It's too early to say, but they are working very well to become very strong players!"

On the Scudetto, he added: "No, not yet, it's too early to say. We want to think game by game, we can't think about winning the Europa League or Serie A now. On the other hand, we can't let him 'escape', he has to stay there. It will be difficult for Inter to beat us too."