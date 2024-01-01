Lazio president Lotito: Greenwood can be a solid reality

Lazio president Claudio Lotito isn't shutting the door on signing Mason Greenwood.

Lotito has lodged a bid for the Manchester United forward over the past week.

Asked directly about signing Greenwood, Lotito said at a Serie A function last night: "I have always said that I don't sell dreams but solid realities. I try to translate dreams into concrete facts.

"Beyond the names, we are setting up a competitive team, technically and mentally. I believe that even if it was last year, then there were problems within the locker room that didn't allow us to make the most of the group's potential.

"Suffice it to say that we lost matches against less well-equipped teams and that we didn't manage to win by a few points achieve what was our objective. I believe that now, vice versa, we are trying to dedicate ourselves to both the technical and mental preparation of the team. Lazio is a point of arrival, not a starting point."