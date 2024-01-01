Lazio president Lotito tables 'creative' offer to Man Utd for Greenwood

Tribal Football
Lazio president Claudio Lotito is determined to prise Mason Greenwood away from Manchester United.

United are willing to sell the forward at a starting price of £40m.

While they cannot meet such a price, Lotito is still trying to find a deal with United for Greenwood.

TMW says Lazio have offered £20m plus 50 per cent of the future resale, a proposal that is very close to the £40m requested by United. 

Lotito is trying everything - for Greenwood he has a contract ready worth €3.5m-a-year - net - to be signed.

