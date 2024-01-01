Lazio president Lotito not giving up on Man Utd forward Greenwood

Lazio president Claudio Lotito remains in the hunt for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Lotito had an offer of €20m plus 50 per cent of his sell-on fee rejected by United last week.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport says talks are continuing between the two clubs.

United are holding steadfast on their £40m asking price for Greenwood, with Juventus also among clubs in contact.

Lotito, however, is still hopeful of reaching terms with United, banking on a large sell-on percentage being key to breakthrough.