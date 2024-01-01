Tribal Football
Lazio president Lotito not giving up on Man Utd forward Greenwood
Lazio president Claudio Lotito remains in the hunt for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Lotito had an offer of €20m plus 50 per cent of his sell-on fee rejected by United last week.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport says talks are continuing between the two clubs.

United are holding steadfast on their £40m asking price for Greenwood, with Juventus also among clubs in contact.

Lotito, however, is still hopeful of reaching terms with United, banking on a large sell-on percentage being key to breakthrough. 

