Lazio president Lotito: Greenwood absolutely not a regret

Lazio president Claudio Lotito insists there's no regrets missing out on Mason Greenwood.

After making an offer to Manchester United for the forward, Lazio were snubbed by Greenwood for Olympique Marseille.

Speaking at a university function in Rome, Lotito declared: "Greenwood is absolutely not a regret, someone who does not accept coming to Lazio cannot be a regret.

"He is happy at Marseille, he made a choice and that is fine. We do not accept mercenaries, we only want those who choose Lazio. The mercenaries were enough for us."

Lotito also said: "I have to promote Lazio, not think about a company abroad. I am a president with passion, I cultivate economic interests in other activities. I do not make predictions for Juve-Lazio, but I do not sign for a draw.

"I welcome what the team is able to collect on the field. Trophies, like objectives, are achieved and not announced, this also applies to the Europa League."