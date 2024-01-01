Lazio president Lotito: Greenwood absolutely not a regret

After making an offer to Manchester United for the forward, Lazio were snubbed by Greenwood for Olympique Marseille.
Speaking at a university function in Rome, Lotito declared: "Greenwood is absolutely not a regret, someone who does not accept coming to Lazio cannot be a regret.
"He is happy at Marseille, he made a choice and that is fine. We do not accept mercenaries, we only want those who choose Lazio. The mercenaries were enough for us."
Lotito also said: "I have to promote Lazio, not think about a company abroad. I am a president with passion, I cultivate economic interests in other activities. I do not make predictions for Juve-Lazio, but I do not sign for a draw.
"I welcome what the team is able to collect on the field. Trophies, like objectives, are achieved and not announced, this also applies to the Europa League."