Chelsea, Marseille post scouts to see Verona midfielder Belahyan

Chelsea had scouts at Hellas Verona last night.

TMW says scouts from Chelsea and Olympique were present as Verona defeated Venezia.

The subject of their interest was Verona midfielder Reda Belahyan.

Belahyan moved to Verona last January from Nice and after a slow start has been superb in Serie A so far this season.

Interestingly, the Belahyan has stated his role-model is Chelsea great N'Golo Kante, now of Al-Ittihad: "The number 6 is that of a midfielder, in my opinion it represents solid players, who scratch the ball away from opponents, but also know how to keep it. For me it represents my style of play.

"My role model, who sets an example both on and off the pitch, is N'Golo Kanté. I really like his team spirit. Even off the pitch he is always calm. But when he goes on the pitch he is aggressive. He has been my example since I was a child."

