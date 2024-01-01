Lazio president Lotito delighted with Arsenal loanee Tavares

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is delighted with the early impact of Nuno Tavares.

The fullback is on-loan from Arsenal with an option to buy.

And Lotito says: "We have built a new team with potential suited to today’s football, be patient.

"Ours is a real and strong group. We have many players called up by the national team , but I am convinced that all the new arrivals are also of a high level. But have you seen what technique (Taty) Castellanos has? And now he has also made his debut with Argentina.

"You always have to give the players time to settle in. Tavares is the same, have you seen what a player he is? And now you will also see (Samuel) Gigot."