Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

Lazio president Lotito delighted with Arsenal loanee Tavares

Lazio president Lotito delighted with Arsenal loanee Tavares
Lazio president Lotito delighted with Arsenal loanee Tavares
Lazio president Lotito delighted with Arsenal loanee TavaresAction Plus
Lazio president Claudio Lotito is delighted with the early impact of Nuno Tavares.

The fullback is on-loan from Arsenal with an option to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Lotito says: "We have built a new team with potential suited to today’s football, be patient.

"Ours is a real and strong group. We have many players called up by the national team , but I am convinced that all the new arrivals are also of a high level. But have you seen what technique (Taty) Castellanos has? And now he has also made his debut with Argentina.

"You always have to give the players time to settle in. Tavares is the same, have you seen what a player he is? And now you will also see (Samuel) Gigot."

Mentions
Serie ATavares NunoLazioArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updates
CONFIRMED: Lazio complete deal for Arsenal fullback Tavares
Lazio sporting director Fabiani admits deal close for Arsenal fullback Tavares