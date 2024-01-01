Lazio sporting director Fabiani admits deal close for Arsenal fullback Tavares

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has confirmed they're in talks with Arsenal for Nuno Tavares.

The fullback is said to be a step away from making a €7m move to Lazio.

Fabiani said today: "Tavares is an element that is of great interest to Lazio, there are some correspondences between the two clubs regarding the agreement that was reached yesterday.

"Before carrying out an operation, however, many components must be agreed upon, an agreement must be found with the player's agents.

'I am more than confident, but for superstitious reasons I won't say that he is already a Lazio player."