Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updates

Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updates
Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updates
Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updatesAction Plus
Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits they face a battle to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Lotito has also offered more detail on the arrival of wing-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "They (the fans) must trust us, it was time to start again with a new project: patience is needed. With Tavares I spent almost 50 million euros to strengthen Lazio."

Lazio is continuing to negotiate with United for Greenwood , as confirmed by Lotito himself: "I offered 25 million (euros) plus 50% on future resale, plus bonuses and commissions. Yet several clubs have entered to take action and disturb us.

"After Juventus and Napoli, it seems that everyone is waiting. Maybe they are terrified that we can get him and they want to blow everything up."

Mentions
Serie AGreenwood MasonTavares NunoLazioManchester UnitedArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Lazio coach Baroni delighted landing Arsenal wing-back Tavares
DONE DEAL? Lazio announce signing Arsenal wing-back Tavares