Lazio president Lotito delivers Greenwood, Tavares updates

Lazio president Claudio Lotito admits they face a battle to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Lotito has also offered more detail on the arrival of wing-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal.

He said, "They (the fans) must trust us, it was time to start again with a new project: patience is needed. With Tavares I spent almost 50 million euros to strengthen Lazio."

Lazio is continuing to negotiate with United for Greenwood , as confirmed by Lotito himself: "I offered 25 million (euros) plus 50% on future resale, plus bonuses and commissions. Yet several clubs have entered to take action and disturb us.

"After Juventus and Napoli, it seems that everyone is waiting. Maybe they are terrified that we can get him and they want to blow everything up."