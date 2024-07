CONFIRMED: Lazio complete deal for Arsenal fullback Tavares

Lazio have completed the signing of Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares.

Tavares joined Lazio's preseason camp in Portugal on Sunday and his move has since been confirmed by the Romans.

He joins Lazio on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Tavares can be signed permanently for €6m and he has agreed a deal to 2029 in the event the clause is triggered.

The 24 year-old spent last season on-loan with Nottingham Forest.