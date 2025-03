Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen is attracting big club interest.

The Denmark international has shone this season under Lazio coach Marco Baroni.

La Repubblica says Inter Milan are interested in Isaksen but face competition from Tottenham.

Lazio are demanding around €40m to sell Isaksen this summer.

The 23 year-old has delivered five goals and five assists in 39 games for Lazio this season.