Lazio plan instant Tavares sale after Arsenal deal

Lazio are ready to make a massive instant profit on the sale of Nuno Tavares.

After a successful season-long loan from Arsenal, Tavares was signed permanently by Lazio this month for €5m.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Lazio president Claudio Lotito is now in talks to sell the Portugal wing-back.

Al-Hilal are in contact with Lotito and have intimated a willingness to go as high as €40m for Tavares this summer.

Lotito is prepared to sell, particularly with 35 per cent of any fee generated due to go to Arsenal as part of the player's original permanent transfer.