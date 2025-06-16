Tribal Football
Napoli made enquiry after Al-Nassr striker Duran

Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran is being linked with a return to Europe.

The Colombia international only left Aston Villa for the Saudis in January for a fee rising to €88m.

But Turkish media sources state Al-Nassr and Duran's agents are now exploring the prospect of a quick return to Europe this summer.

Napoli have already been linked, though it's suggested Al-Nassr's asking price is proving too steep.

Given the fee paid just six months ago, Al-Nassr are reluctant to sell at too great of a loss.

