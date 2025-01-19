Lazio move inside Serie A top four with comfortable victory against Verona

Lazio were just too good for Verona this evening

Ex-Hellas Verona attacker Mattia Zaccagni registered two goal contributions against his former club to help guide Lazio to their maiden Serie A win of 2025, with the dominant 3-0 victory also representing their first head-to-head away success since April 2021.

Looking to end a three-game winless run, Lazio made the perfect start to proceedings at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, taking advantage of a set-piece situation to move into a second-minute lead.

Samuel Gigot made his way from the back to meet Mattia Zaccagni’s inswinging corner, sending his glancing header beyond the reach of Lorenzo Montipo.

Buoyed by their early opener, the visitors soon doubled their advantage through Boulaye Dia, who shifted the ball onto his left foot before picking out the bottom corner to round off a devastating counter-attack.

After making a disastrous start, Verona went agonisingly close to pulling a goal back before the interval, only to see Suat Serdar’s header clip the top of the crossbar, ensuring they headed down the tunnel with a two-goal deficit.

As it proved, Verona’s hopes of mounting a comeback were quashed by one of their former players, Zaccagni, shortly before the hour mark.

Dia pounced on a loose back pass and swiftly teed up Zaccagni, who fired in at the near post before he held his hands up in apology to the fans that used to idolise him.

Zaccagni’s first league goal since November proved to be his final meaningful act of the contest as Marco Baroni made several alterations with one eye on Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

Verona were unable to take advantage of those changes, and a forgettable outing was ultimately summed up when Ondrej Duda received a late second yellow card for a poor challenge.

The Champions League-chasing visitors move into the top four, while a fourth defeat in five home league matches leaves Paolo Zanetti’s charges in the relegation zone.