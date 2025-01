Lazio chief Fabiani: Isaksen can be sold if...

Lazio sports chief Angelo Mariano Fabiani admits Gustav Isaksen could be sold this month.

The winger is among senior players at Lazio available during the January market.

Fabiani confirmed: "Gustav Isaksen? All players can be sold. I repeat: No one is unsalable.

"Should there be a bid for Isaksen, we will look at it.

"But he has to be replaced by a solid and better player, otherwise we will not sell him."