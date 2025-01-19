Atalanta coach Gasperini: Napoli defeat difficult to accept

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left frustrated after their 3-2 defeat to Napoli.

Gasperini insists the loss was undeserved on Saturday.

“This is a defeat we struggle to swallow considering the way we played and the statistics, but this is football. It takes nothing away from the quality of Napoli, but it is difficult to accept,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“We play every three days, there might be some performances where you don’t give your best, but in the last few weeks we have played Lazio, Juventus, Inter and Napoli, so the very best in Italian football.

“It’s fine, we have to focus on our journey and perhaps today we paid a heavy price, in other games we were luckier, but overall I saw a great performance.”

He also said, “We are not going to be distracted by results, we look at the performances. With Lazio, we could’ve won or lost, Juventus were very clammed up and focused on defence, while we had a lot of quality tonight against a strong side like Napoli. It’s perhaps true, our only slightly disappointing performance was against Udinese,” added the coach.

“I maintain we emerge stronger from games like this. We now have the Champions League, then Serie A and the Coppa Italia, we are playing every three days, so we do not have time for regrets over a result that didn’t go our way.”