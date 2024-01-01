Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd surprised by Rashford comments after not starting against Palace
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney
Arsenal interested in Bayer Leverkusen star in summer move

Lazio midfielder Guendouzi open to Marseille return

Lazio midfielder Guendouzi open to Marseille return
Lazio midfielder Guendouzi open to Marseille returnAction Plus
Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has opened the door to a return to Olympique Marseille.

However, Guendouzi insists his priority this season is Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Free: "Returning to Marseille? It could be a great opportunity in the future. It's a club that is close to my heart, and everyone knows it. I spent two magnificent seasons there.

"I would have liked to win a trophy for the fans and for the club, because they deserve it. But I hope they do it, both this season and in the future. At the moment I'm very happy at Lazio, things are going very well, we are playing the Cup in Europe (the Europa League)... I have a great team, including players who played at OM like Nuno Tavares and Samuel Gigot.

"So I think about the present, and Lazio is the most important thing."

Mentions
Serie AGuendouzi MatteoLazioMarseilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Leonardo Semplici exclusive: Glory with SPAL; tempted by Saudi; backing Conte's Napoli
Valladolid winger Moro: I'll only return to Italy for Lazio
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return