Lazio midfielder Guendouzi open to Marseille return

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has opened the door to a return to Olympique Marseille.

However, Guendouzi insists his priority this season is Lazio.

He told Free: "Returning to Marseille? It could be a great opportunity in the future. It's a club that is close to my heart, and everyone knows it. I spent two magnificent seasons there.

"I would have liked to win a trophy for the fans and for the club, because they deserve it. But I hope they do it, both this season and in the future. At the moment I'm very happy at Lazio, things are going very well, we are playing the Cup in Europe (the Europa League)... I have a great team, including players who played at OM like Nuno Tavares and Samuel Gigot.

"So I think about the present, and Lazio is the most important thing."