Valladolid winger Moro: I'll only return to Italy for Lazio

Moro cut ties with Lazio over the summer to sign permanently with Valladolid.
He told Radio Sei: “Things are going well at Real Valladolid, it's a very important moment for me. Starting off with positive numbers in LaLiga (two goals in six games) allows you to gain a lot of confidence. We're doing very well at home, we haven't conceded a goal yet. We've played on very difficult pitches, like those of Real Madrid and Barça, and we're coming off a draw with Real Sociedad.”
On his time at Lazio, he continued: "When I arrived at Lazio I was a child. I learned a lot from the great players I played with and the coaches I had. Little by little I am trying to put everything into practice, showing my qualities. If I had to name a coach who impressed me and taught me a lot, I would say (Maurizio) Sarri. I like the football he plays, it is very Spanish, his 4-3-3. It is true that I did not find much space, but in front of me there were great players.
"Do I regret my experience at Lazio? I am not saying that it is anyone's fault, in the end I did not care about the investment Lazio made (six million euros). Then, when you move to the first team, perhaps you think about it more. I said in an interview that the management could have been different. I was referring more to internal issues, to the family, to the agents... Nothing to do with the club, I am sure that in the end you will notice the amount that was spent."
On his departure from the Barçelona youth system, he also said: "A few days ago, a phrase said here in Spain was mistranslated. The decision to leave Barcelona to go to Lazio was not difficult, I had no doubts about the destination. I think it was mistranslated, given that in Italy the opposite was said.
"I am still a Lazio fan, I love this club, I love Lazio, I feel like a fan, those who know me know that I wanted to return to Spain, but if there was the possibility of staying in Italy, I would only do so at Lazio. In football you never know, it is a way in which surprises are always around the corner. I am very focused on Valladolid and on the salvation that we need to achieve on the pitch."