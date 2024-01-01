Valladolid winger Moro: I'll only return to Italy for Lazio

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro is sorry things didn't work out at Lazio.

Moro cut ties with Lazio over the summer to sign permanently with Valladolid.

He told Radio Sei: “Things are going well at Real Valladolid, it's a very important moment for me. Starting off with positive numbers in LaLiga (two goals in six games) allows you to gain a lot of confidence. We're doing very well at home, we haven't conceded a goal yet. We've played on very difficult pitches, like those of Real Madrid and Barça, and we're coming off a draw with Real Sociedad.”

On his time at Lazio, he continued: "When I arrived at Lazio I was a child. I learned a lot from the great players I played with and the coaches I had. Little by little I am trying to put everything into practice, showing my qualities. If I had to name a coach who impressed me and taught me a lot, I would say (Maurizio) Sarri. I like the football he plays, it is very Spanish, his 4-3-3. It is true that I did not find much space, but in front of me there were great players.

"Do I regret my experience at Lazio? I am not saying that it is anyone's fault, in the end I did not care about the investment Lazio made (six million euros). Then, when you move to the first team, perhaps you think about it more. I said in an interview that the management could have been different. I was referring more to internal issues, to the family, to the agents... Nothing to do with the club, I am sure that in the end you will notice the amount that was spent."

On his departure from the Barçelona youth system, he also said: "A few days ago, a phrase said here in Spain was mistranslated. The decision to leave Barcelona to go to Lazio was not difficult, I had no doubts about the destination. I think it was mistranslated, given that in Italy the opposite was said.

"I am still a Lazio fan, I love this club, I love Lazio, I feel like a fan, those who know me know that I wanted to return to Spain, but if there was the possibility of staying in Italy, I would only do so at Lazio. In football you never know, it is a way in which surprises are always around the corner. I am very focused on Valladolid and on the salvation that we need to achieve on the pitch."