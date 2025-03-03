AC Milan coach Conceicao defends players after Lazio defeat

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admits the players are being affected by the issues around the club.

Milan were beaten at home by Lazio on Sunday, with the Curva Sud protesting against the players and ownership.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is not an easy moment, we know that. The players feel what is around the club. There is only one path forward, to work, to have pride for the colours we defend and give our all every day to change this situation,” Conceicao told DAZN.

“I don’t like talking about bad luck, but there are also incidents that keep happening and are negative for us, decisive for the opponents.”

He also said, “We are talking ultimately about the same thing. We had very little time to prepare, we talked about the atmosphere around us and this is the first time I’ve experienced this in my career. I was a player, I know when it’s like this, your boots feel like they are burning. If a dribble or pass doesn’t work, or you go behind, it burns more,.

“I saw great character and desire to turn it around, we managed to equalise down to 10 men and had chances to win until that late penalty. The players are giving me a positive response in training, they believe in what we are doing, but the situation has been difficult since the start of the season.

“I haven’t had much time to work on tactical or fitness issues, as we play decisive matches every three days and I only arrived a couple of months ago.”