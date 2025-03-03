Baroni insists Lazio deserved victory at AC Milan

Lazio coach Marco Baroni says victory at AC Milan was deserved.

Lazio won 2-1 at San Siro stadium thanks to a 98th minute penalty won by Gustav Isaksen and converted by Pedro.

“When I said we are a good team that plays good football, we need to work to become a great team. They are doing that, one game at a time, and I knew this would allow us to show our character,” Baroni told DAZN.

“We had 20 shots on goal, so we’ve got to grow in terms of maturity, self-belief and determination. It was a deserved victory, our only error was perhaps thinking we could take our foot off the gas when they went down to 10 men, but that is really not in our nature. We’ve got to keep playing.

“This is what I mean when I talk about maturity and growth, we should’ve controlled the tempo better in that situation. We should’ve scored more than one goal with that many chances, but the team must not be conservative, it should always be attacking and positive. That is what brings results.”

On Isaksen, he added: “Isaksen has incredible potential, I saw it in him, but he needed it brought out of him with belief. His mentality is growing, because the quality was always there, but he is now becoming a decisive player. Strikers make their mark with goals and assists, but also the hard work he and Zaccagni were doing covering the spaces.

“I think Milan struggled badly in the first half because Lazio had a great performance.”