Lazio held to disappointing goalless draw at lowly Venezia in Serie A

Venezia ended a run of three straight Serie A defeats as they held Lazio to a goalless draw at Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, albeit a win for fellow strugglers Parma leaves the Winged Lions six points adrift of safety.

Venezia, who last won in the league back in December, welcomed Lazio knowing every point was imperative as they attempt to stave off an immediate return to the second tier.

Despite the gap in league position between the pair, the hosts started strongly defensively, limiting their opponents to a few half chances in the opening stages. Gustav Isaksen had the best of those openings, even if it was just an effort drilled directly at Ionuț Radu.

Lazio continued to grow in confidence as the game progressed and looked like they would take the lead, but finding their range in front of goal was proving difficult as Boulaye Dia and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru both sent good chances wide of the mark.

Dele-Bashiru was forced off injured before the break, and though Venezia failed to register a single shot on target before the break, they made it to the interval without conceding for the fourth game in a row.

The second half started much like the first, with Isaksen getting the first clear chance as his effort from outside the box was met by a superb save from Radu.

Marco Baroni’s men kept the pressure on, but their wastefulness was nearly punished when Venezia offered a counter punch, though Mirko Marić’s low effort was kept out by Christos Mandas.

Gaetano Oristanio followed up his teammate with an effort from the edge of the box which also forced Mandas into a great save as the hosts looked to snatch an unlikely winner with full-time approaching.

While there are certainly positives for Venezia to take from seeing out the draw here, a strong defensive performance will have been overshadowed by their relegation rivals' positive result.

They remain winless in nine league games, and disappointment will be shared by the visitors who failed to win this head-to-head for the first time since 2001 as they temporarily climb above Juventus and into the top four.