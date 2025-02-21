EUROPA LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Man Utd face Real Sociedad; Roma meet Athletic Bilbao
Manchester United will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16.
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce will meet Rangers and Roma will take on Athletic Bilbao after today's Europa League round of 16 draw.
EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DRAW:
Fenerbahce vs Rangers
Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FCSB vs Lyon
AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham
Real Sociedad vs Manchester United
Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio
Roma vs Athletic Club