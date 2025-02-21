EUROPA LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Man Utd face Real Sociedad; Roma meet Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce will meet Rangers and Roma will take on Athletic Bilbao after today's Europa League round of 16 draw.

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DRAW:

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt

FCSB vs Lyon

AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

Roma vs Athletic Club