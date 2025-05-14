Ajax manager Farioli stands firm in fierce title battle

Ajax manager Francesco Farioli said his side will fight till the end as PSV are only one point away.

After last weekend's 3-0 home loss to NEC, Ajax's lead had officially shrunk from nine points to one as the Eredivisie heads into the final two games of the season.

"Monday was a day when we had to recover, recharge and prepare ourselves again," Francesco Farioli told Ajax TV ahead of Wednesday's game against FC Groningen. "We talked in the fresh air and worked. We always deliver hard work, and now we have to turn the page. The feeling after Sunday was intense, there is no denying that. That emotion has to get out by clearing our heads."

Ajax have failed to win the last three Eredivisie games and will head to Groningen, where the home side lost just one of their last 11 home games.

FC Groningen lost 3-1 to Ajax earlier this season after Chuba Akpom and Wout Weghorst scored two last-gasp goals to seal a hard-fought win. Recently, FC Groningen booked 6-1 and 4-1 wins in the Eredivisie, but the team from the North lost 3-0 to AZ last weekend.

"The home game was an emotional one, with goals from Weghorst and Akpom in injury time. We played well against a good opponent that is especially strong at home. Their full-backs play far up the pitch, which creates an extra threat. They have a lot of movement with six players switching positions and looking for depth. We will have to arm ourselves against that, which requires much attention and discipline."

Farioli builds on the support of the sold-out away end, especially after the fans' heartfelt support after Sunday's heavy defeat. "I know that over a thousand Ajax fans are travelling to Groningen to cheer us on. They are incredibly important. Even on Sunday, after a tough day in the Johan Cruijff ArenA, it was nice to see that most of the fans supported us."

'We keep fighting'

Farioli could win a record-extending 37th Eredivisie title if Ajax beat FC Groningen and PSV lose at home to Heracles Almelo on Wednesday evening. The Italian manager remains in good spirits despite the dip in form.

"If you look at the statistics of the last three games, you get a different picture. But earlier in the season, maybe we also got a little too much at times. You cancel that out at the end. Now we have to fight to decide our fate. The feeling is the same with everyone: we keep fighting."

