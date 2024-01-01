Lazio defender Patric: Immobile has left a void

Lazio defender Patric has no doubts about the leadership of Mattia Zaccagni.

Zaccagni has taken the captaincy after the departure of Ciro Immobile for Besiktas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Patric told DAZN: "He is a man who has always taken his responsibilities, he wants to take over Lazio. Having the armband will only do him good. All the new guys are ready to sacrifice themselves. What must never be lacking is availability, professionalism and the desire to learn from those with more experience.

"We want and need them to be protagonists right away, even if it takes time for them to adapt. From this point of view, however, they are doing well."

On the sale of Immobile to Besiktas, he also said: "A player who has made history like him when he leaves, leaves a void. However, I think it ended when it had to end, the club reached an agreement with him. It was a happy farewell for everyone and both parties are fine. Everyone will always remember Ciro, this will always be his home, but now we have to look forward."