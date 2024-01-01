Zaccagni proud as he's named Lazio captain: A privilege

Mattia Zaccagni has been named new captain of Lazio.

The forward takes the armband after Ciro Immobile's sale to Besiktas.

Zaccagni penned a new deal with Lazio earlier this summer to commit his best years to the club and has now been rewarded with the captaincy.

He said, "Being captain is a privilege, but it also means great responsibility.

"I will commit and give my all to the fans, team and club to honour this armband to the fullest, after all I inherit it from a great captain."