Lazio coach Baroni talks up Zaccagni, Pedro leadership roles

Lazio coach Marco Baroni has explained handing Mattia Zaccagni the club captaincy.

Baroni also discussed his plans this season for veteran attacker Pedro.

He said, "Zaccagni is doing very well, I'm very happy. He's a true winger. In addition to the captain's armband he wears, he's embodying this role very well. He's embraced the Lazio cause also from a contractual point of view: I chose to give him the armband because he could bring this representation. B

"ut in the dressing room there are many captains, I'm lucky enough to train important players from a professional and passionate point of view.

"There are no more adjectives for Pedro. I'm enjoying his great human qualities, of a great professional. For me it's a great message that he gives to our young people, especially when you see him train like a kid, he does everything with great dedication. He's repaying us with great performances and great goals."

 

 

