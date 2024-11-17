Lazio midfielder Guendouzi admits football and life in Italy surprising him

Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi admits football and life in Italy has surprised him.

The France international joined Lazio last year from Olympique Marseille.

He told L'Equipe: "We know little about Lazio in France from a sporting perspective. But I arrived at a historic club that plays in Europe every year, with very passionate fans both at home and away. I remember that when I arrived at the airport there were between 500 and 1000 people waiting for me.

"What did I think last year when (Igor) Tudor arrived? (laughs) I don't really like his football, but I had to adapt. When I was at Marseille - Guendouzi confessed - I knew how to do what he asked of me and I think I did it well. Here I remained a professional and continued to play."

On Serie A, Guendouzi continued: "As they say, all roads lead to Rome. It's true that there are many Mattéos here, even within the club. I didn't expect to sign in Italy when I was young, but I have to say that I'm having a lot of fun here. Both from a sporting and personal point of view. Serie A is totally different, I was very surprised.

"The level is very high, just look at the first 8 to understand the quality of this championship. All the matches are complicated. It's true that there is a lot of emphasis on tactics, you have to find the spaces, the teams work a lot on video. This is where I evolved the most, we at Lazio do video sessions three times a week, for example. For me, it's the second best championship in the world after England."

And on life in Italy, he concluded: "I am in a beautiful city and a beautiful country. The people are very warm, I was welcomed very well. What did I discover in Italy? The food (laugh). It is not a myth, it is also a bit similar to the south of France. Beyond the climate, the warmth of the people is somehow similar. Rome is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, but I was also able to visit Venice, Milan, Lake Como. There are wonderful places here."