Lazio coach Baroni: Roma equaliser a pity

Carlos Volcano
Lazio coach Marco Baroni insists they deserved more after Sunday's derby draw with Roma.

Alessio Romagnoli struck first for Lazio before Matias Soule scored Roma's equaliser.

Baroni later told Sky Italia: “Roma put some pressure on, but didn’t create very much really.

“It’s a pity, my team gave its all and created many scoring opportunities, but perhaps we lacked a little bit of luck to get the victory we deserved. We will take the point anyway, knowing the team tried everything. It’s a pity.”

Lazio now face Bodo/Glimt for the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at the Olimpico on Thursday needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

“I think we were doing well, we just had to keep the ball a bit longer, but we had balance throughout. Our fans are marvellous, I told the lads we need to believe on Thursday and soak up the energy from the crowd too, so the help the supporters can give us will be very important,” said Baroni.

“I don’t like to look like we’re seeking alibis, but it was played on an artificial pitch, Bodo/Glimt played with incredible intensity and physicality in those conditions. We know it will be a completely different match at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I believe, we all believe in our chances of going through, because we’ve got what it takes to turn that around.”

