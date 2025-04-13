Roma extend unbeaten run with hard-fought draw at Lazio

A stunning second-half goal from Matías Soulé salvaged a hard-fought 1-1 draw for AS Roma against rivals Lazio, as the Giallorossi extended their impressive unbeaten Serie A (SA) run to 16 matches (W11, D5).

Coming into the 162nd SA edition of the Derby della Capitale with just one win from their last six competitive outings, Lazio knew a positive start was needed.

Marco Baroni’s side were quick to stamp their authority on proceedings, with Alessio Romagnoli seeing a close-range header superbly tipped over by Mile Svilar.

Grateful for that early reprieve, Roma eased their way into the contest as the first half progressed, but were soon indebted to Svilar again as the Serbian shot-stopper thwarted a fierce-angled strike from Gustav Isaksen.

The hosts continued to probe for an opener with half time approaching, and it was Isaksen who looked the most likely to break the deadlock, with the Dane seeing another dangerous effort smartly saved by Svilar.

The one-way traffic carried through to the early stages of the second period, and Lazio finally made their pressure count within two minutes of the restart when Luca Pellegrini’s inviting free-kick was clinically headed home by former Roma player Romagnoli.

Having won five successive SA matches on the road, the Giallorossi went in pursuit of an immediate response, but Christos Mandas stood firm in the Lazio goal, clawing away a low header from Gianluca Mancini.

Undeterred, Claudio Ranieri’s men found an equaliser in spectacular fashion in the 69th minute when Matías Soulé curled a sublime 25-yard strike in off the underside of the bar for his fourth goal of the season.

That set up a fascinating finale at the Stadio Olimpico, with Svilar again coming to Roma’s rescue by parrying behind Pedro’s effort from the edge of the box.

Both sides pushed for a winner with time ticking into the closing stages, but the contest ultimately fizzled out to a draw, leaving Lazio three points adrift of the top four.

As for Roma, back-to-back SA stalemates have somewhat stalled their progress, but Ranieri’s side remain unbeaten in the league since mid-December.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mile Svilar (AS Roma)

