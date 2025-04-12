Arsenal great Vieira quiet on Roma job as Genoa near safety

Patrick Vieira has remained unfazed by links to the AS Roma job, insisting that his only priority at the moment is securing Genoa’s survival in Serie A.

The Arsenal legend’s arrival in Liguria has sparked a revival, helping Genoa pull away from the relegation zone.

The Frenchman has been tipped to succeed the legendary Claudio Ranieri as the permanent manager at the end of the season.

Despite this, he remains focused on his immediate goal of securing Genoa's survival.

“The future is always a very difficult thing in football. Because we all know that a coach’s life is measured in those 95 minutes,” Vieira the media.

"The most important thing is to stay focused on our goal, and our goal is to remain in Serie A. We have a new president, we have fans who hope to see Genoa in Serie A next year.

"Mathematically, nothing has been achieved yet, and until that happens, I don’t want to waste any energy. What I can tell you is that I have absolutely never spoken with any other club.”