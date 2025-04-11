Roma chiefs weigh up move for Genoa coach Vieira

Genoa coach Patrick Vieira is interesting AS Roma.

The Arsenal legend took charge of Genoa earlier this season after the dismissal of Alberto Gilardino. Vieira has Genoa sitting in 12th place on the Serie A table, 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Sky Italia says Roma has Vieira on its radar.

However, the capital club are also watching five more names: Stefano Pioli, Maurizio Sarri, Vincenzo Montella, Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegri.

Veteran Claudio Ranieri was appointed coach to the end of the season.

Vieira has a contract with Genoa that runs until the summer of 2026.