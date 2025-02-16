Lazio coach Baroni pleased with Dia, Isaksen for Napoli draw

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left pleased after their 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Gustav Isaksen struck first for Lazio, with Napoli fighting back through Giacomo Raspadori and an own goal, before the scores were settled by Boulaye Dia.

Baroni said afterwards: “I work with everyone. I bring everyone forward. Sometimes my attention is more focused on those who don’t get the gratification of playing.

“Dia is a strong player, Isaksen’s performance was extraordinary.

“He’s a growing lad, and I’m happy because you can see the passion the team fights with. We want to do it until the end.

“The only negative part is Taty’s (Castellano) injury, which we will have to evaluate. But we have these young guys who will help us.”