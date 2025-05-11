Lazio coach Baroni hails Vecino after Juventus draw

Lazio coach Marco Baroni hailed his players after their 1-1 draw with Juventus on Saturday night.

Randal Kolo Muani had Juve ahead before teammate Pierre Kalulu saw red and after late, late pressure, Matias Vecino scrambled home an equaliser on 96 minutes.

“The first half was tense from both teams, unfortunately we made one mistake and paid for it, but the side kept cool, put in 29 crosses and if we had equalised earlier, then we might’ve gone on to win,” Baroni told DAZN.

“I am pleased with the performance, naturally not the result because we wanted to win, but the team is alive, kicking, and will fight to the end.”

Lazio sit fifth level, on points with fourth place Juve.

Baroni continued: “We are on a strong journey and when we are still in the fight for fourth at this stage of the season, it means we’ve made progress. We missed a few home wins, but the performances have been strong and the team feels the energy in this stadium,” insisted Baroni.

“We want to go all the way, absolutely.”

Vecino just extraordinary

On Vecino, he added: “I think Vecino is an extraordinary player with such character and determination. I also like the way he plays the role in midfield, he times the runs perfectly. I would’ve made that change even if we hadn’t been against 10 men.

“Vecino raises the tempo, he is a player who can find those solutions. We wanted to stretch Juventus out, because they sit deep and then hurt you on the counter-attack. We had a game plan and that included the introduction of players who would give us more pace in attack.

“The real disappointment is that mistake on their goal, that is where we have regrets.”