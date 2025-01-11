Lazio coach Baroni can't fault players' attitude for Como draw

Lazio coach Marco Baroni couldn't fault the effort of his players after their 1-1 draw with Como on Friday night.

Boulaye Dia had Lazio ahead before they saw Loum Tchaouna sent off. And eventually Patrick Cutrone found a headed equaliser to earn the point for Como.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The team gave everything it had. We need to keep going along our journey, I have full faith in these lads because they always react to negative situations. We know it is a difficult scenario at the moment, we are missing a lot of players, but the squad reacted and that is the most important thing,” Baroni told DAZN.

“I admired the character of the squad, that remained solid and focused. Clearly, the red card penalised us too, but right now I feel more confident that the team stays concentrated and gives its all.

“We must continue working, get back some of those players who have been so important up until now and try to further raise the performance level.”

On Dia, Baroni continued: “I always considered Dia a first choice, but he had an injury on international duty and had a virus too that made training more difficult for him, so a slight dip in form was to be expected. He can play as a centre-forward or as a support striker behind Taty, he can drop deep and get the ball, but also showed today his eye for goal,” continued Baroni.

“It’s just a pity we didn’t take all three points home.”