Como coach Cesc targets Man Utd fullback Malacia

Manchester United fullback Tyrell Malacia is a target for Como coach Cesc Fabregas.

The Daily Mail says Cesc wants to bring Malacia to Italy this month.

The Dutchman has just worked his way back to full fitness after missing almost two years due to knee problems.

Como are now in contact with United and have asked about price for Malacia.

Malacia is in his third year with United, having arrived from Feyenoord, but injuries have restricted him to 43 appearances so far.