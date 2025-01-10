10-man Lazio drop points at home against Como to lose ground in title race

Como moved two points clear of the Serie A relegation zone after battling back to secure a richly deserved 1-1 draw against 10-man Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. The result extends the hosts’ poor league form to just one win in their last five outings.

Having fallen to a disappointing defeat in the Derby della Capitale last time out, Lazio knew a positive response was needed to get their season back on track.

It was Como, however, who started on the front foot, with Nico Paz twice going close to an early opener. Cesc Fabregas’ men continued to probe for a breakthrough as the first half progressed and Patrick Cutrone fired narrowly over the bar as the hosts struggled to gain a foothold in the contest.

Grateful to still be on level terms, Lazio took the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Boulaye Dia.

Picking up the ball from Matteo Guendouzi, the Senegalese striker turned Marc-Oliver Kempf in the box before curling a clinical strike into the far corner for his fifth Serie A goal of the season.

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with Kempf and Alberto Dossena both going close for Como with a pair of headed efforts.

The visitors were given further encouragement shortly before the hour mark when Loum Tchaouna was dismissed for Lazio after picking up two careless yellow cards in the space of a minute.

Armed with the numerical advantage, Fabregas’ men found a deserved leveller 18 minutes from time, with Cutrone heading home at the back post from Gabriel Strefezza’s inviting delivery.

That goal set up a fascinating finale and Strefezza nearly scored a dramatic winner for the visitors when his strike from range fizzed narrowly wide of the target.

Despite further pressure from Como, both sides were ultimately forced to settle for a point, as Lazio slipped further behind in the title race.