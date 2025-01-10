Pancaro happy seeing ex-Lazio pal Conceicao in charge of AC Milan

Giuseppe Pancaro is happy seeing Sergio Conceicao in charge of AC Milan.

Pancaro, a former Milan defender, played with Conceico at Lazio.

“We are tied by Lazio’s Scudetto. He made such a significant contribution; he was very strong in one-on-one and played a key role in winning the title,” Pancaro told Tuttosport.

“Conceicao has already won a trophy, which is the most important thing. He has transmitted determination to the team. This is what he wants. He will always demand aggressiveness, running, and practicality.

“He’s had a great start, and I think he has all the characteristics to be the Milan coach.

“Sergio knew he didn’t have time, so he started from the mentality. He immediately boosted the motivation of strong footballers, and it was evident.”