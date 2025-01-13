Lazio are closing the signing of Bayern Munich attacker Arijon Ibrahimovic today.

The German, who spent last season on-loan with Frosinone, is in Rome to under his medical with Lazio.

Ibrahimovic will sign with Lazio on-loan to June with an option to buy for €20m.

Frosinone's technical director Guido Angelozzi told Lalaziosiamonoi.i of Ibrahimovic: "I'm crazy about him. I have a weakness for football that I can't explain in words. He has quality, temperament, strength and flashes of brilliance. We did everything we could to bring him to Frosinone last year and his will was decisive.

"After a call with us, we found him in Italy to force our hand and come to Serie A. I had been following him for a long time, but the Germans initially didn't want to sell him. Then in the end we reached an agreement thanks above all to him.

"When he arrived he didn't even have a driving licence. He started off very strong, then he had a slight decline also due to his young age. For the first time he found himself away from home in a country that wasn't his, halfway through the season he wavered a bit but then he got back on track. People have always spoken well of him and two years ago he was considered the second best 2005 in Europe to give you an idea of ​​what kind of player he is."