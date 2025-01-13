Okafor sends final message to AC Milan fans before inking RB Leipzig deal

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan striker Noah Okafor is signing for RB Leipzig today.

Okafor is joining RBL on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy for €18m.

The striker spoke to reporters before jetting off, stating:  "In life you never know, maybe we'll see each other again.

"For me it was the best choice. Thanks to the Milan fans, I'm leaving a place that will forever be in my heart."

Okafor played 52 games for Milan, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

