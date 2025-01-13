Okafor sends final message to AC Milan fans before inking RB Leipzig deal

AC Milan striker Noah Okafor is signing for RB Leipzig today.

Okafor is joining RBL on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy for €18m.

The striker spoke to reporters before jetting off, stating: "In life you never know, maybe we'll see each other again.

"For me it was the best choice. Thanks to the Milan fans, I'm leaving a place that will forever be in my heart."

Okafor played 52 games for Milan, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.