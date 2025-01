Lazio have outbid Torino for Chelsea midfielder Casadei

Lazio have outbid Torino in their battle for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

After Toro tabled an opening offer of €10m last week, Lazio have made their first proposal.

TMW says Lazio have offered €12m cash plus 10 per cent of any sell-on fee.

It is now in Toro's court whether to make a new bid or walk away.

It's suggested Casadei's future will be decided before the end of this week.