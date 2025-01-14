DONE DEAL: Lazio close signing of Bayern Munich attacker Ibrahimovic
Lazio have announced the signing of Bayern Munich attacker Arijon Ibrahimovic.
Ibrahimovic joins Lazio on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy in June.
Lazio can sign the youngster outright for €8m, with Bayern retaining a buy-back option set at €20m.
Ibrahimovic will wear the No27 shirt.
Lazio announced: "SS Lazio announces that it has temporarily acquired, with an option to buy and a counter-buy, the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Arijon Ibrahimović from FC Bayern München."