DONE DEAL: Lazio close signing of Bayern Munich attacker Ibrahimovic
Lazio have announced the signing of Bayern Munich attacker Arijon Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic joins Lazio on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy in June.

Lazio can sign the youngster outright for €8m, with Bayern retaining a buy-back option set at €20m.

Ibrahimovic will wear the No27 shirt.

Lazio announced: "SS Lazio announces that it has temporarily acquired, with an option to buy and a counter-buy, the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Arijon Ibrahimović from FC Bayern München." 

 

 

