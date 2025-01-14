Bayern Munich chief Freund: Baroni really wanted Ibrahimovic at Lazio

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund admits Lazio coach Marco Baroni drove their deal for Arijon Ibrahimovic.

The young attacking midfielder has joined Lazio on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Freund explained at a media conference today: "We have had many discussions with Ari, he has developed very well in training in recent weeks.

"Now this opportunity has arisen, the Lazio coach really wanted him. We have created a good situation, we hope he gets a lot of minutes at Lazio.

"We are convinced that it is a good loan, we will follow him closely and I am excited to see how he develops."