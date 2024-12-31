Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Lazio winger Gonzalez leaves for Atlas
Lazio winger Diego Gonzalez has left for Mexico.

The Paraguay international is leaving Lazio for Mexican giants Atlas.

Lazio announced this morning: "SS Lazio announces that it has temporarily transferred with an option to purchase, until December 31, 2025, the sports contract of the footballer Diego Luis Gonzalez Alcaraz to Atlas FC."

The 21 year-old has struggled to break into the Lazio first team over the past year.

Gonzalez moved to Lazio 18 months ago from Mexico's Celaya.

