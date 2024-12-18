Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?

Napoli, Lazio circle Empoli for Fazzini Jan deal

Carlos Volcano
Napoli, Lazio circle Empoli for Fazzini Jan deal
Napoli, Lazio circle Empoli for Fazzini Jan dealAction Plus
Empoli face losing midfielder Jacopo Fazzini in next month's winter market.

The 21 year-old is attracting interest from Italy's biggest clubs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Napoli and Lazio are eyeing Fazzini, though TMW says Empoli are under no pressure to sell.

Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi rates Fazzini at around €10m and said:  "He came to us at fourteen years old from a Versilia club linked to Milan.

"I joked with the coach (Roberto D'Aversa) telling him that Milan rejected him and we took him, maybe now we'll sell him back to them (laughs)."

Mentions
Serie AFazzini JacopoEmpoliLazioNapoliAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal turn down £12M bid from Napoli for talented defender
Torino fire message back to Man City after Ricci approach
Bayer Leverkusen join Chelsea, Juventus interest in Lecce wing-back Dorgu