Napoli, Lazio circle Empoli for Fazzini Jan deal

Empoli face losing midfielder Jacopo Fazzini in next month's winter market.

The 21 year-old is attracting interest from Italy's biggest clubs.

Napoli and Lazio are eyeing Fazzini, though TMW says Empoli are under no pressure to sell.

Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi rates Fazzini at around €10m and said: "He came to us at fourteen years old from a Versilia club linked to Milan.

"I joked with the coach (Roberto D'Aversa) telling him that Milan rejected him and we took him, maybe now we'll sell him back to them (laughs)."