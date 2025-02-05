Lazio chief Fabiani: Baroni always has final say on transfers

Lazio sports chief Angelo Fabiani says coach Marco Baroni had final say on all transfers over the January market.

Fabiani reviewed Lazio's work over the winter transfer window this morning.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: "The coach can veto every exit. If he says that a player is not leaving, even if you have to refuse 20 million, you have to follow him. We talk about Tavares, Romagnoli... but naming names becomes tiresome.

"Even the most critical know perfectly well that the requests were and are real. This morning too, there was a knock on our door from the markets that are still open. The response was the same as a few days ago. Then in July a new period opens and new evaluations are made: I can also give away a player, as long as I replace him with an equally good player if not better. The January market is a repair market.

"Now, touching wood, football is an idea. Football is not an exact science, sometimes you build a team to win and instead you find yourself in difficulty. Sometimes you build it to avoid relegation and you get extraordinary results. There are many variables, the important thing is to do things consistently. And I believe that the undersigned, being responsible for the entire technical area, takes full responsibility. Not Lotito, not Baroni: I am responsible. There is no need to hide behind anything."