Reda Belahyane is excited to have signed with Lazio.

Lazio swooped for the midfielder, landing him from Hellas Verona before Monday night's deadline.

Belahyane posted to social media: "A new story begins.

"I can't wait to wear this shirt for the first time in front of all the fans. Thank you all for your trust. FORZA LAZIO."

Belahyane has signed a deal to 2029 and joins Lazio for a fee of €9.5m