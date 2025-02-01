Lazio chief Fabiani explains dropping Casadei pursuit

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has defended their decision to pull out of the battle for Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Casadei is set to join Torino today after a month-long battle between Toro and Lazio.

However, Fabiani explained their decision to end their pursuit, stating to Il Messaggero: "We will not spend 18 million (euros) on a young player who has never played in the last two years.

"We wish him the best."

Casadei touched down in Turin yesterday and has since undergone his medical.