Lazio goalkeeper Mandas reveals Man City offer

Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas has revealed he received an offer from Manchester City this season.

Mandas, 23, has a deal to 2029 and hints he's happy to stick with Lazio.

“It’s always nice to receive certain kinds of appreciation; it’s natural. If a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes along, it’s right to consider it carefully,” the Greece international told Il Tempo.

“However, I am no longer in a minor reality. Even if a big club were to call, my first thought would not be to leave. I would evaluate everything carefully, knowing that I am happy here and that they trust me.

"There’s a solid project in place, as shown by my contract renewal.”