Tare signs AC Milan contract

Igli Tare has agreed to sign with AC Milan.

The former Lazio sports director is set to take up a similar role with the Rossoneri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Tare  has signed a three-year contract with Milan and his appointment will soon be made public.

Tare takes charge as Milan miss qualifying for European football this season, with a complete squad rebuild needed.

The Albanian is also expected to be in charge of finding a replacement for coach Sergio Conceicao, who is set to leave after today's season finale against Monza.

